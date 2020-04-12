Watch: Minorities in Pakistan's Sindh brutally attacked and burnt alive by fundamentalists

Well, while coronavirus has been killing people worldwide, so is brutality against minorities. It is known that minorities in any country are prone to attacked or ill-treated. Similarly, in Pakistan's Sindh, a group of of Hindu's were attacked and their houses were set ablaze.
The fight between Hindus and Muslims comes with a cost. Several innocent people have lost lives and yet the communalism continues. In Sindh, three kids, an infant and a woman were severly burnt alive by fundamentalists while several houses were set ablaze and others were left injured.
"Another brutal incident against Minorities in #Pakistan, 3 #Hindu kids, a infant & a woman severly burnt alive by fundamentalists in Sindh, Pakistan. Will minorities ever be safe in Pakistan? #MinoritiesUnsafeInPakistan," wrote Journalist Anis Farooqui on Twitter.
Watch Video:
After the unfortunate incident, people blamed Pakistan PM Imran Khan for failing to protect the minorities in the country.
"Imran Khan Is unfit to protect #Minorities in its country. As the fundamentalist burnt 3 kids, one infant and one women alive. Shame on #Pakistan establishment," wrote a Twitter user.
