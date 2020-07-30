Watch: Mark ‘Robot’ Zuckerberg eating grapes during his anti-trust trial leaves the internet in splits

The CEOs of Facebook, Apple, Google and Amazon have defended their respective positions in the global market ahead of the historic testimony before the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee on Wednesday.

The US panel grilled Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai together over the dominance in their fields of e-retail, smartphone software, social media and Search, respectively.

The Facebook honcho testified via video link to lawmakers in Washington, DC.

However, a viral video from the testimony shows Mark munching on some grapes. Have a look.