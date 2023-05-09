WATCH: Imran Khan supporters set fire to Chinese dummy jet outside Pakistan Air Force base

Supporters of former Imran Khan in Pakistan continued to cause damage to property in the country as they protested against the arrest of the former Prime Minister on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf chief was arrested on corruption charges by the Paramilitary Rangers after which millions of people took to the streets all across the country in protest.

After barging into the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi and inside the premises of a Lahore Corp Commander's resident, protesters in Mianwali set ablaze a Chinese Shenyang F-6 dummy aircraft outside an Air Force base.

Videos of the destruction from across Pakistan are going viral on social media.

Imran Khan dragged out of court by Rangers

Khan, who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was undergoing a biometric process at the Islamabad High Court when the paramilitary Rangers broke open the glass window and arrested him after beating lawyers and Khan's security staff.

The arrest of the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman comes a day after the powerful army accused him of levelling baseless allegations against a senior officer of the spy agency ISI.

As the news of his arrest by the Rangers spread, massive protests broke out in several cities across Pakistan. Protesters at several places turned violent and burned police vehicles and damaged public property.

The Rangers, which operate under the Interior Ministry, are usually commanded by officers on secondment from the army.