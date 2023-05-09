Unrest in Pakistan: Who will lead PTI after former PM Imran Khan's arrest?

In a massive development, former Pakistan PM & PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Rangers on Tuesday. PTI on its Twitter handle claimed that their party chief was abducted when he reached the court for a hearing.

Committee to lead party if I am arrested, Khan had said

Khan, however, had been aware that the threat of his arrest looms large. In March this year, Imran Khan had informed news agency Reuters that he has established a committee to take charge of his party in case he is apprehended. This occurred just a few hours before his scheduled court appearance, where arrest warrants had been issued for him.

Following his removal from power last year, the renowned cricket player initiated nationwide protests and has since been confronted with several legal cases. The police had earlier made an unsuccessful attempt to detain him, which resulted in violent clashes with members of his political party.

“I have made a committee which will obviously take decisions once — if — I’m inside (jail)," the 70-year-old had said in an interview in his Lahore home. He said there were 94 cases against him.

In November, Imran was injured by a gunshot while campaigning and since then, he claims that the danger to his life is higher than ever. He also alleged, without presenting any proof, that his political rivals and the military were attempting to prevent him from running in the upcoming elections later this year.

Worried about possible reaction to my arrest: Khan in March

If Imran Khan is found guilty in any of the cases, he may be disqualified from participating in the elections planned for November as the PTI chief.

“The establishment right now somehow feels threatened by me. And that is the issue,” he had said.

“My life is even more at threat than it was then,” he said, adding that he was worried about the reaction to his arrest or any attempt to assassinate him. “I feel that there would be a very strong reaction, and it would be a reaction all over Pakistan.”

Now, it has to be seen what strong reaction comes from the people of the neighbouring country after Khan was arrested by rangers on Tuesday.