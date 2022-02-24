Watch: Exciting time to be in Russia, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan on visit amid war with Ukraine

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on his maiden tour to Russia, has seemingly termed the Russia-Ukraine war as “exciting”.

“What a time I have come so much excitement,” he was heard telling a Russian official after landing in Russia. A video of the conversation is now doing rounds on social media.

Watch video here:

Imran Khan in Russia as Russia invades Ukraine: What a time I have come, so much excitement pic.twitter.com/9T3SuU9KFA — Yusuf Unjhawala 🇮🇳 (@YusufDFI) February 24, 2022

PM Khan on Wednesday left for a two-day visit to Russia, the first by a Pakistani leader in more than two decades. He will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation in the energy sector.

Khan's visit to Russia comes in the light of US President Joe Biden and other Western governments implementing harsh economic sanctions on Russia for sending its troops into parts of eastern Ukraine.

In a TV address on Thursday, Putin declared the invasion and said clashes between Ukraine and Russian forces are 'inevitable'. He even called on Ukrainian troops to "lay down their arms and go home".

Ukraine has announced martial law in the country.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 01:28 PM IST