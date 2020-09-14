Watch: Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan claims coronavirus made in government-controlled Wuhan lab

Chinese virologist turned whistleblower, Dr Li-Meng Yan, has claimed that the novel coronavirus was made at a government-controlled laboratory in Wuhan and that reports of the virus originating at a seafood market in Wuhan are a "smokescreen". She even said that she has evidence to back her claim.

Speaking at a British talk show 'Loose Women', Dr Li-Meng said, "It (COVID-19) is based on the China military institute discovery and owned some bad coronavirus named CC45 and ZXC21 and based on that after lab modification becomes the novel virus." "The seafood market in Wuhan and all the intermediate hosts, these are the smokescreen and this virus is not from nature," she added. Dr Li-Meng further said that the Chinese officials knew that human-to-human transmission of the virus already existed.

The virologist also claimed of having evidence. "I have my intelligence from the CDCs in China, from local doctors and other people around China," she said.

When asked where does she think the virus originated from, Dr Li-Meng asserted, "It comes from the lab. The lab in Wuhan which is controlled by the Chinese government."

Watch Video: