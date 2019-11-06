Watch: 2 female police officers set ablaze with Molotov cocktails by protesters in Chile

Amid protest in Chile led by the masses, a chilling video of two Chilean police officers set ablaze by the Molotov cocktails thrown by protestors is being watched by people on the internet. The two officers were severely burned and immediately taken to the hospital by other police officials around.

The two female police officers of the Carabineros police force were attacked on Monday while they were on the field trying to stop the latest demonstration in the capital of Santiago. The local media has identified the two policewomen as Maria Hernandez Torres and Abigail Aburto Cardenas.