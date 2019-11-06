Watch: 2 female police officers set ablaze with Molotov cocktails by protesters in Chile

Amid protest in Chile led by the masses, a chilling video of two Chilean police officers set ablaze by the Molotov cocktails thrown by protestors is being watched by people on the internet. The two officers were severely burned and immediately taken to the hospital by other police officials around.
The two female police officers of the Carabineros police force were attacked on Monday while they were on the field trying to stop the latest demonstration in the capital of Santiago. The local media has identified the two policewomen as Maria Hernandez Torres and Abigail Aburto Cardenas.
Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel condemned the “cowardly attack,” after visiting the policewomen in the hospital while Sen. Isabel Allende Bussi said on Twitter: “Defending human rights is also about rejecting this kind of behavior.”
“I hope there will be many raised voices against this violence, burning and looting that does nothing to improve people’s quality of life,” she added.
The protests began in early October after the government announced a hike in subway fares. Despite a government reshuffle which included the replacement of interior and finance ministers, the protests transformed into a leaderless national movement with broader demands over education, health services and economic inequality.
