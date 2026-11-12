Washington DC Shooting: 1 Dead, 4 Injured As Gunman Dies After Police Standoff | X @TosinfaksTV

Washington DC: The gunman who killed one person and injured four others in a shooting in Washington, DC’s Logan Circle neighbourhood, died after apparently shooting himself inside a barricaded apartment following an hour-long standoff with police, according to CNN.

The shooting occurred on Thursday morning (local time) on 15th Street NW. The suspect first opened fire inside a VIDA Fitness gym before leaving the premises and continuing to shoot outside, including into a parking garage, CNN reported, citing multiple law enforcement sources.

Police negotiators attempted to communicate with the armed suspect for about an hour before officers heard a gunshot from inside the apartment.

“Just moments ago, while communicating with that individual, officers heard a gunshot. As a response to that, officers forced entry into the apartment. When they did that, they located the suspect suffering from a gunshot wound,” Jeff Carroll, interim chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, told reporters, according to CNN.

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Carroll said the suspect had also fired at officers during the standoff.

“He did fire through the door at officers at least on two occasions,” he said. Police said the suspect apparently shot himself but declined to provide further details.

CNN reported that the four injured individuals were transported to local hospitals, while one person was found dead at the scene. Meanwhile, one of the surviving victims was in critical condition, while the other three had injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening, police said.

“We have located a total of four individuals that were shot here on the scene and transported, and one individual who was deceased here on the scene,” Carroll said.

“There is one person that was shot and deceased inside a gym,” he added.

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The updates come as Washington's public alert system, AlertDC, on Thursday (local time) issued a lookout for a suspect described as a "white male, heavy-built, wearing grey shorts with a grey and black gun" following the shooting.

The VIDA Fitness Logan Circle location was temporarily closed following the incident, CNN reported. Company president Aaron Moore informed members through an email that the facility would remain closed until further notice.

“The safety and well-being of our members, guests, and team are our highest priorities. We ask that you avoid traveling to the Logan Circle location and surrounding area until further notice. If you are currently in the vicinity, please follow all instructions from local law enforcement,” Moore said.

CNN also reported that a heavy law enforcement presence was deployed in the area, with the US Park Service, FBI, ATF and US Marshals Service assisting the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers had cleared the building where the shooting took place as well as a nearby apartment building.

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Meanwhile, several schools near the shooting site were placed under alert status. In a post on X, DC Councilmember Brooke Pinto said, "DCPS has been in contact with schools and parents to keep our students, teachers and staff safe. Several schools around the area of this morning’s shooting in Logan Circle are locked down."

She highlighted that the post on X in which DC Public Schools said it had been advised by the Metropolitan Police Department to place 11 schools under alert status, during which entry into and exit from the buildings would not be permitted.

DC Public Schools stated, "In coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department, DCPS has been advised to place the following schools under alert status as public safety teams continue responding to the incident near Logan Circle. The safety of our school communities is paramount. During alert status, entering or exiting the building is not permitted. We will continue communicating with families via text throughout the day as that is updated."

The schools included Bancroft Elementary School, Banneker High School, Brent Elementary School at Meyer, Cardozo Education Campus, Garnet-Patterson STAY, Garrison Elementary School, John Lewis Elementary School, Marie Reed Elementary School, Oyster-Adams Bilingual School's Adams campus, Ross Elementary School and Thomson Elementary School.

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Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser said the White House had been briefed on the shooting, CNN reported.

"The White House has been briefed, as is my process, yes," Bowser told reporters.

She also clarified remarks about President Donald Trump’s role in reducing crime in the city, saying, "Actually, I praised MPD for bringing down crime in this city and I praise our prosecutors."

Moreover, a spokesperson said First Lady Melania Trump’s travel was slightly delayed on Thursday morning (local time) due to the early reports of the shooting in the region, CNN reported.

Her motorcade left the White House at 8:22 am (local time) for Joint Base Andrews, from where she and Second Lady Usha Vance were scheduled to travel to Fort Rucker, Alabama, to meet military families and elementary school students ahead of Thanksgiving.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)