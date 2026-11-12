Who Is Kimberly Powell? All About Nvidia Executive At Centre Of Alleged Affair With CEO Jensen Huang | X

Kimberly Powell, who is a senior executive at American technology giant chip company Nvidia, has come into the spotlight following allegations surrounding her personal relationship with the company's CEO, Jensen Huang. The claims have attracted attention online after Huang emailed his entire company and admitted he had been unfaithful to his wife.

That email named no one, but earlier reports tied him to Alice Huang, a businesswoman U.S. intelligence believes was working for China, which Beijing denies, and now Jensen's second relationship with Powell is being questioned, which is putting the spotlight on Powell's professional background and her association with one of the world's most influential technology companies. Although Huang has not confirmed the second relationship, let's take a look at Kimberly Powell's profile.

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Jensen Huang's alleged second affair with Kimberly Powell

After the controversy involving Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang and an executive at Singapore-based firm Megaspeed suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset named Alice Huang, on October 29, 2026, when The New York Times first reported that U.S. intelligence officials were investigating a close relationship between the Nvidia CEO and Alice Huang, one more alleged extramarital affair of Jensen Huang has been reported with Nvidia's Vice President of Healthcare, Kimberly Powell, which has not been confirmed by Huang.

Who is Kimberly Powell?

Kimberly Powell is known for her leadership role in Nvidia's healthcare and life sciences business. She has been associated with the company's efforts to bring artificial intelligence (AI), accelerated computing and advanced graphics technologies into the healthcare sector. According to her Nvidia profile, she joined the company in 2008.

As Nvidia's Vice President of Healthcare, Powell has played a role in expanding the company's presence in medical research, drug discovery, medical imaging and healthcare innovation. Her work involves exploring how AI-powered technologies can help researchers, healthcare professionals and pharmaceutical companies improve their processes. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Northeastern University.

Nvidia's position in technology

Nvidia's headquarters is located in Santa Clara, California, and it is among the world's leading technology companies and is particularly known for developing graphics processing units (GPUs) that power artificial intelligence systems.