'That Would Be An Honour': Elon Musk Expresses Interest In Hiring Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Amid Leadership Controversy |

New Delhi: Elon Musk has said it would be an "honor" to hire Nvidia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang, responding to a social media post urging him to bring the chipmaker's co-founder on board, amid reports that Nvidia's board is considering Huang's position at the company.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Musk remarked on X in response to a suggestion that he hire Huang. Responding to the same, Musk said, "That would be an honour."

His response, however, comes at a time when Nvidia is facing scrutiny over reports that its board is weighing the future of its chief executive following allegations concerning his personal relationships.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Nvidia's board is preparing to meet to discuss Huang's position at the company. CBS News has also reported that the board is preparing to remove him, citing sources familiar with the developments.

Read Also Who Is Kimberly Powell? All About Nvidia Executive At Centre Of Alleged Affair With CEO Jensen Huang

The controversy follows reports about Huang's alleged relationships with two women, including Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese intelligence services.

A separate report by The New York Times alleged that Huang had a relationship with Nvidia Vice President of Healthcare Kimberly Powell, who reports to him. The report cited five people who had worked at the company.

Huang had acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in an internal message to employees on Sunday and apologised to his family. Following the developments, Nvidia's board reportedly initiated an independent investigation led by law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

The allegations have also raised questions about the company's workplace policies, which ask employees to avoid personal relationships that could create conflicts of interest.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has led the company through its emergence as a major supplier of artificial intelligence chips. His possible departure has raised concerns about leadership continuity, with analysts cited in the earlier reports pointing to the absence of an obvious successor.

Musk's brief response did not offer any details about a possible hiring move but added a new dimension to the discussion around Huang's future as the reported board deliberations continue.

Nvidia shares fell more than 8 per cent in after-hours trading to USD 159.51, following reports about the board's consideration of Huang's future, according to CBS News.

The decline extended a fall that has erased more than USD 450 billion from the company's market value since it announced an investigation into Huang's conduct on November 8, the report said.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)