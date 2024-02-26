Viral VIDEO: Emirates Cabin Crew Skillfully Tackles & Handcuffs Drunk, Violent Passenger On Dubai-Islamabad Flight |

Islamabad: A video has surfaced on the internet showing an unruly passenger being controlled by a flight crew member on an Emirates flight. During a flight from Dubai to Islamabad, Emirates cabin crew faced a challenging situation when a drunk passenger allegedly became violent mid-flight. The incident reportedly occurred on Emirates flight EK614 during the two-and-a-half-hour journey to Islamabad in the intervening night of February 24 & 25.

Video Shows Crew Handling Unruly Passenger

Video footage circulated on social media showed cabin crew members restraining the unruly passenger with flexicuffs after he reportedly displayed violent behaviour on flight. The crew managed to subdue the individual, handcuffing him with black flexicuffs provided by other crew members.

This happened in Dubai flight to Islamabad this morning. Sent by a passenger who remained terrified during the flight: “Drunk guy extremely violent. Restrained and handcuffed by emirates cabin crew but I think Pak authorities let him go as he was well connected.” Q: who was he… pic.twitter.com/Mu0tE7d1rC — Amir Mateen (@AmirMateen2) February 25, 2024

Emirates cabin crew reportedly undergo annual Taekwondo training to effectively manage and restrain disruptive passengers. This training equips them with the skills necessary to handle such situations professionally and efficiently.

Unruly Passenger Taken Off Flight

The flight landed in Islamabad around 1:20 am on Feb 26, where the intoxicated passenger was escorted off the aircraft in a wheelchair. Despite efforts to calm him down and sober him up with water, the passenger remained disruptive, said reports.

Who was he? Hope the law took its course as his violence could have threatened the whole flight. pic.twitter.com/B8hkUaovCW — Amir Mateen (@AmirMateen2) February 25, 2024

Although the disruptive behaviour left passengers terrified, reports suggest that the individual may have influential connections and could avoid criminal charges.

No Immediate Response From Emirates

Emirates has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the incident, despite requests for comment. The airline's response, once provided, may shed further light on the incident and the measures taken to address it.

Drunkenness on flights to Pakistan is not uncommon, as some passengers view it as an opportunity to consume alcohol before arriving in a country where alcohol consumption is strictly regulated, primarily allowed only for foreigners in select hotels.