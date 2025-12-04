 VIDEO: US Air Force's F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet Crashes In California's Death Valley, Pilot Ejects Safely
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVIDEO: US Air Force's F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet Crashes In California's Death Valley, Pilot Ejects Safely

VIDEO: US Air Force's F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet Crashes In California's Death Valley, Pilot Ejects Safely

An F-16 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday morning (local time) near Trona Airport in California. The fighter jet was part of the US Air Force's elite Thunderbirds Squadron. The pilot ejected safely. The incident was caught on camera, and soon the video surfaced online.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 09:27 AM IST
article-image
US Air Force's F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet Crashes In California's Death Valley, Pilot Ejects Safely (Screengrab) | X/@JohnCremeansX

California: United States Air Force's F-16 fighter jet crashed near Trona Airport in California on Wednesday morning at around 10:45 am (local time). The fighter jet belonged to Air Force’s elite Thunderbirds Squadron. The crash was recorded on camera, and the video surfaced online.

The pilot reportedly ejected safely. The video shows the F-16 Falcon turning into a fireball within moments soon after the crash. According to reports, the pilot is undergoing treatment at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Video Of The Incident:

The incident took place in the isolated desert of Death Valley in California. In the video, it could be seen that the fighter jet started plummeting to the ground and the pilot ejected using a parachute.

FPJ Shorts
Veteran Actor Dharendra's Ashes Immersed At 'Har Ki Pauri' In Haridwar, Know All About The Sacred Ghat
Veteran Actor Dharendra's Ashes Immersed At 'Har Ki Pauri' In Haridwar, Know All About The Sacred Ghat
India’s Semiconductor Strategy: Redefining the Global Tech Race
India’s Semiconductor Strategy: Redefining the Global Tech Race
Who Is Arvid Lindblad? Rising Young Racer Of Indian Origin All Set For F1 Debut With Racing Bulls In 2026 Season
Who Is Arvid Lindblad? Rising Young Racer Of Indian Origin All Set For F1 Debut With Racing Bulls In 2026 Season
Sensex Skids 156.83 Points To 84,949.98, Nifty 47
Sensex Skids 156.83 Points To 84,949.98, Nifty 47

Statement By Thunderbirds:

The Thunderbirds confirmed the crash and issued a statement in this regard. "On December 3, 2025, at approximately 10:45 am, a Thunderbird pilot ejected safely from a F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft during a training mission over controlled airspace in California," the statement read.

Read Also
US Navy's F-35 Stealth Fighter Jet Crashes In California Near Naval Air Station Lemoore (VIDEO)
article-image

"The pilot is in stable condition and receiving follow-on care. The incident is under investigation and further information will be released from the 57th Wing Public Affairs Office," it added.

The reason for the crash is not known yet. According to reports, six jets had departed for training on Wednesday, but only five returned.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a single-engine multirole aircraft.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: US Air Force's F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet Crashes In California's Death Valley, Pilot Ejects...

VIDEO: US Air Force's F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet Crashes In California's Death Valley, Pilot Ejects...

India Reaches Out To Bangladesh Nationalist Party As Dhaka Politics Shift Away From Sheikh Hasina

India Reaches Out To Bangladesh Nationalist Party As Dhaka Politics Shift Away From Sheikh Hasina

Vladimir Putin's High Stakes 27-Hour India Visit: From Dinner At PM Modi's House To Bilateral Talks...

Vladimir Putin's High Stakes 27-Hour India Visit: From Dinner At PM Modi's House To Bilateral Talks...

Pakistan Forced To Sell Pakistan International Airlines Under IMF Pressure; Asim Munir-Linked Fauji...

Pakistan Forced To Sell Pakistan International Airlines Under IMF Pressure; Asim Munir-Linked Fauji...

Caught On Camera: Russian Delivery Man Kicks Elderly Woman In Face; Arrested

Caught On Camera: Russian Delivery Man Kicks Elderly Woman In Face; Arrested