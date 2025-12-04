VIDEO: US Air Force's F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet Crashes In California's Death Valley, Pilot Ejects Safely

US Air Force's F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet Crashes In California's Death Valley, Pilot Ejects Safely (Screengrab) | X/@JohnCremeansX

California: United States Air Force's F-16 fighter jet crashed near Trona Airport in California on Wednesday morning at around 10:45 am (local time). The fighter jet belonged to Air Force’s elite Thunderbirds Squadron. The crash was recorded on camera, and the video surfaced online.

The pilot reportedly ejected safely. The video shows the F-16 Falcon turning into a fireball within moments soon after the crash. According to reports, the pilot is undergoing treatment at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Video Of The Incident:

Thunderbird Crash: Training flight ends in fiery crash!

📡 What We Know: An F-16C Fighting Falcon from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds crashed during a training mission near Trona Airport in California. The pilot ejected with minor injuries. Crash cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/0Zfv4qiTgV — John Cremeans (@JohnCremeansX) December 4, 2025

The incident took place in the isolated desert of Death Valley in California. In the video, it could be seen that the fighter jet started plummeting to the ground and the pilot ejected using a parachute.

Statement By Thunderbirds:

The Thunderbirds confirmed the crash and issued a statement in this regard. "On December 3, 2025, at approximately 10:45 am, a Thunderbird pilot ejected safely from a F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft during a training mission over controlled airspace in California," the statement read.

"The pilot is in stable condition and receiving follow-on care. The incident is under investigation and further information will be released from the 57th Wing Public Affairs Office," it added.

The reason for the crash is not known yet. According to reports, six jets had departed for training on Wednesday, but only five returned.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a single-engine multirole aircraft.