VIDEO: Massive fire breaks at Mega Khimki shopping centre in northern Moscow

A significant amount of smoke could be seen rising from the half burning building.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
According to RIA news agency, a fire has broken out at the Mega Khimki shopping centre in northern Moscow.

Firefighters were trying to put out the fire, there is currently no information available on damage or casualties.

According to RIA, who cited the nation's emergency situation service, the fire affected an area of about 250 square metres.

