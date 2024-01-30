Video: L.A Woman Clings Onto Speeding Car Bonnet To Rescue Her French Bulldog From Thieves

X

A Southern California woman jumped on the hood of a car in an attempt to stop thieves from stealing her French Bulldog, Onyx, in Los Angeles.

The purported video of the incident, recorded by a bystander on January 18, is going viral on social media. In the video, the dog owner, Ali Zacarias, can be seen clinging to the bonnet of a white-colored car as it sped down a street in downtown Los Angeles. As per Zacarias, Onyx was taken away from under a table at the Whole Foods supermarket.

Not fearing for her life, Zacarias, despite suffering minor injuries, held on as the car sped off with three women and a man inside.

Recounting the harrowing moment when thieves stole Onyx, the dog owner told a news outlet that she was not simply prepared to let her dog go. “My final option was to tell them not to go by standing in front of the car. They hit me with their car and forced me onto the hood, but I refused to get off of the vehicle at that moment, so I held on and they drove off."

Reports indicate that Zacarias, hoping to find Onyx, is offering a reward and pleading for the safe return of her pet. While speaking to local journalists, the dog owner said that she only wants Onyx back and that she is not seeking any legal action against the accused.