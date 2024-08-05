Video: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Meets Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina At Hindon Airbase Near Delhi

X

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met the former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Hindon airbase near Delhi hours after she fled Dhaka amid violent protests on Monday.

As per reports, their meeting lasted for an hour after which Doval's convoy left the airbase situated in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Watch: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Hindon Airbase pic.twitter.com/DpO8eiT8s5 — IANS (@ians_india) August 5, 2024

#BREAKING: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has landed in Agartala, the capital city of Indian state of Tripura as per reports. Agartala is the closest Indian city to Dhaka. Below visuals of Sheikh Hasina along with her sister escaping in a Bangladesh Air Force chopper. pic.twitter.com/JqeDS8BnAy — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 5, 2024

Hasina landed at the Indian airbase at around 5.36 pm and was received by Air Force officials. Reports suggest that soon the former Bangladesh PM will fly to London.

This comes after protestors in Bangladesh stormed the Prime Minister's official residence in Dhaka shortly after Sheikh Hasina tendered her resignation and left the country accompanied by her sister on Monday.

Scenes inside Prime Minister's Residence (Ganabhaban):



- Protesters are looting

- Eating & drinking

- Laying at Sheikh Hasina's bedroom

- Swimming at PM office pic.twitter.com/AJ1DbFEjxf — Amit Thakur 🇮🇳 (@Amit_Thakur_BJP) August 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Bangladesh newspaper Prothom Alo reported that Awami League's Dhaka district office was set on fire by the agitators. The agitators started the fire at around 4 pm on Monday.

Agitators also set on fire Awami League president Sheikh Hasina's office at 3/A Dhanmondi in Dhaka. Protesters were seen chanting slogans and celebrating the news of Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff General Waqar-uz-Zaman in a televised address stated that Sheikh Hasina had resigned from the post of Prime Minister and left the country.