 Video: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Meets Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina At Hindon Airbase Near Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVideo: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Meets Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina At Hindon Airbase Near Delhi

Video: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Meets Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina At Hindon Airbase Near Delhi

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s chopper landed at Hindon air base near Delhi on Monday, hours after she fled Dhaka.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
X

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met the former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Hindon airbase near Delhi hours after she fled Dhaka amid violent protests on Monday.

As per reports, their meeting lasted for an hour after which Doval's convoy left the airbase situated in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Hasina landed at the Indian airbase at around 5.36 pm and was received by Air Force officials. Reports suggest that soon the former Bangladesh PM will fly to London.

This comes after protestors in Bangladesh stormed the Prime Minister's official residence in Dhaka shortly after Sheikh Hasina tendered her resignation and left the country accompanied by her sister on Monday.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh newspaper Prothom Alo reported that Awami League's Dhaka district office was set on fire by the agitators. The agitators started the fire at around 4 pm on Monday. 

Agitators also set on fire Awami League president Sheikh Hasina's office at 3/A Dhanmondi in Dhaka. Protesters were seen chanting slogans and celebrating the news of Sheikh Hasina's resignation. 

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff General Waqar-uz-Zaman in a televised address stated that Sheikh Hasina had resigned from the post of Prime Minister and left the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh Unrest: Protesters Smoke Cigarettes Inside Parliament, Create Ruckus As Sheikh Hasina...

Bangladesh Unrest: Protesters Smoke Cigarettes Inside Parliament, Create Ruckus As Sheikh Hasina...

Bangladesh: Will Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Seek Asylum In India Or Fly To London?

Bangladesh: Will Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Seek Asylum In India Or Fly To London?

Video: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Meets Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina At Hindon...

Video: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Meets Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina At Hindon...

Sheikh Hasina Flees Bangladesh, Likely To Land In Delhi Shortly; Army To Form Interim Government

Sheikh Hasina Flees Bangladesh, Likely To Land In Delhi Shortly; Army To Form Interim Government

Bangladesh: C-130 Aircraft Reportedly Carrying PM Sheikh Hasina Tracked In Indian Airspace Amid...

Bangladesh: C-130 Aircraft Reportedly Carrying PM Sheikh Hasina Tracked In Indian Airspace Amid...