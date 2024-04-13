VIDEO: 17 Indians Onboard Cargo Vessel MSC Aries That Was Seized By Iran In Gulf Of Hormuz; Govt In Touch With Iranian Authorities

Cargo vessel MSC Aries that was seized by Iran in the Gulf of Hormuz | X

According to a worrisome information, there are reportedly 17 Indians among the 25 crew onboard the Portugese flagged and Israel affiliated cargo vessel MSC Aries that was seized by Iran in the Gulf of Hormuz. Other crew members include Filipinos, Pakistanis, one Russian and one Estonian, said reports. The government of India responded to the situation and is in touch with Iran, posted news agency ANI.

The vessel MSC ARIES that taken over by Iran in the Gulf of Hormuz was en route to the port of Nhava Sheva in Mumbai, India. The expected arrival was on the night of April 15.

Iran has taken over MSC ARIES, Portuguese Flagged ship in the strait of Hormuz, the ship was sailing from the UAE to India. pic.twitter.com/x6P1BB7u08 — Abhishek Jha (@abhishekjha157) April 13, 2024

Govt Of India in action

"We are aware that a cargo ship ‘MSC Aries’ has been taken control of by Iran. We have learnt that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard. We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure the security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals," ANI quoted attributing to sources.

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)