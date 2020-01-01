Venezuela prison riot kills 10 inmates

Caracas: Gang fighting at a prison in Venezuela left at least 10 prisoners dead, an NGO has reported.
At least four grenades were detonated in the clashes Monday evening at the Cabimas prison in the northwestern state of Zulia, said the NGO, a human rights group called Una Ventana a la Libertad, on Tuesday. Venezuelan authorities have not said anything about the rioting.
