US Vice President Mike Pence self-isolates after his aide tests COVID-19 positive

US Vice President Mike Pence has been distancing himself from others after his press secretary tested positive for the coronavirus, the media reported.

"Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine," Devin O'Malley, the vice president's spokesman was cited as saying by a leading media outlet, Xinhua reported.

"Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow."

The media has used the term "self-isolating" to describe Pence's preventative measure.

However, a US news channel cited a senior official as saying that "Pence's precautions did not amount to self-isolation because there are no restrictions on his schedule.

The official added that the vice president "will be a low key for the next couple of days," according to the channel's report.