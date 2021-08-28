US undertakes drone strike against ISIS-K 'planner', once again warns citizens to 'immediately' leave Kabul airport gates

A day after twin blasts at Kabul airport left around 100 people dead, the US has carried out drone strikes against the Islamic State 'planner' in Afghanistan. The ISIS-K, an affiliate organisation of the Islamic State had claimed responsibility even as US President Joe Biden vowed to "hunt them down" and "make them pay". Soon after the Pentagon update on Saturday however, the US once again asked citizens to "immediately" leave Kabul airport gates.

"US citizens who are at the Abbey gate, East gate, North gate or the New Ministry of Interior gate now should leave immediately," read the security alert from the US Embassy in Kabul.

According to an AFP update, the unmanned airstrike took place in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. Officials say that as per initial indications, the target was killed.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 08:45 AM IST