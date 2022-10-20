US to provide a $450 million F-16 sustainment package to Pak

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16D Fighting Falcon | File

Despite India’s concerns, the U.S. is set to provide a $450 million F-16 sustainment package to Pakistan as no Senator has objected within the 30- day notice period. On Sep 7, the State Department had notified Congress about the Administration’s plan under the foreign military sales programme.

Last month, the Administration had reversed the decision of President Donald Trump to suspend military aid to Islamabad for providing safe havens to the Afghan Taliban. India has questioned the rationale for the package.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who visited the U.S. last month, said America’s ties with Pakistan had “not served” either of the countries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also conveyed to Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III India’s concerns over the package. The F-16 fleet allows Pakistan to support counterterrorism operations and the U.S. expects it to take sustained action against all terrorist groups