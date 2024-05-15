From Flashing B**bs To Showing P*rn: Dublin-New York Livestream Portal Temporarily Shut Due To Unruly Behaviour Of Visitors

Due to the unruly behaviour by many visitors, an art project connecting Dublin, the capital of Ireland, and the American city of New York through a live video portal had to be temporarily shut down. The portal had not even been open for a week.

According to reports, the portal offered 24/7 uninterrupted live streaming on circular screens in both cities. However, some users have displayed offensive language, flashed body parts, and transmitted footage of the 9/11 attacks to viewers in New York.

Organisers are working on solutions to curb such misconduct.

A user from Dublin used his phone to show visuals of the 9/11 attack, which were recorded by viewers in New York.

Many visuals of such "inappropriate behaviour" have surfaced on the internet, garnering millions of views.

Dublin City Council stated that the installation was shut down on Monday and Tuesday, while the Flatiron Nomad Partnership in New York reported it was paused until 03:00 EST (08:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

"We are implementing technical solutions to address these issues, which will go live within the next 24 hours," BBC News quoted Dublin City Council as saying on Monday.

The Flatiron Nomad Partnership also mentioned plans to install software updates to curb inappropriate behaviour on the livestream.

Additionally, more staff and barriers will be stationed at the site near the Flatiron Building in Manhattan to prevent interference with the Portal.

The majority of visitors behaved appropriately

The partnership emphasised that the vast majority of visitors have behaved appropriately, experiencing the intended joy and connectedness of the public art installation. Inappropriate actions have come from "a very small minority."

The Portal was initially scheduled to remain on display until autumn.