Video: Pro-Palestine Woman Protestor Gives B***job To Man Outside Bar In Netherlands’s Utrecht, Cops Called To Stop Disgusting Act

In a bizarre incident, a woman was seen giving a blowjob to a man during a pro-Palestine protest on Saturday in Netherlands’s Utrecht, reported De Telegraaf.

The customers and staff of the cafe where the duo were performing the sexual act were shocked to witness this inappropriate scene involving activists who had gathered for a serious cause.

A person recorded a small video of the duo in the act and posted it on social media after which it went viral with many criticising the man and the woman. In the video the man wearing a yellow vest can be seen lying on the sidewalk with his pants open; next to him, a female protestor was kneeling and performing a sexual act on the man.

As per news reports, the cafe owner contacted the police who came and stopped the couple. However, by this time, the police had received 150 complaints from the neighbourhood.

As per a few witnesses, both the protestors were heavily under the influence of drugs. Over and above that, people in the vicinity expressed dismay at the behaviour of the couple and described the incident as “indecent and shameless.”

However, the representative of the protest criticised the city and media for exaggerating the incidents, noting that public sexual acts, though inappropriate, were not uncommon in secluded areas.

Masked pro-Palestine demonstrators had occupied buildings at Utrecht University the previous week. According to a university spokesperson, minimal damage was reported, and the university decided not to press charges to avoid escalating the situation.