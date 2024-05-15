'No Option To Get You, Touch You, So Would've Kidnapped You In Pakistan': Toronto Uber Driver Makes Shocking Confession To Woman Passenger

In a disturbing incident that has sparked outrage and provoked heated debate, a video on social media captured a terrifying exchange between a woman and a cab driver in Toronto, Canada. The conversation takes a shocking turn when the driver, believed to be of Pakistan origin, suggested to the woman passenger that if this were in Pakistan, he would have kidnapped her.

The worrying conversation started with a conversation when the driver said, "If you were born in Pakistan, .... I'm from Pakistan, ... you would have been kidnapped by now." The woman, seemingly shocked by the confession, asked, "I would have been kidnapped by you?"

Watch the shocking video below

Toronto Uber driver tells passenger if they were in Pakistan he would k*dnap her 😳 pic.twitter.com/idn7yWCfVa — Crime Net (@TRIGGERHAPPYV1) May 14, 2024

The driver confirmed, saying, "Of course! Because there's no other option to get you, right? ... Since you are in Canada, I cannot say anything to you, I cannot touch you."

As the conversation progressed, the woman expressed her disagreement In response, she admitted, "That is not flattery, that is kinda scary." She then exits from the cab.

Social media divided over the interaction

The video quickly went viral, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for action against the driver.

"Arrest and Deport this creepy pakistani immigrant," said one user on X.

"Men should just shut their mouths and drive because what compelled him to say this?? Don’t care if it was a miscommunication. Be quiet and get me to my destination," another X user wrote.

However, several others supported the driver saying his statements appeared to have been taken out of context.

"He doesn’t mean him literally. He’s saying in Pakistan drivers kidnap women because and its not safe but in Canada it is safe and that’s what makes it better," one X user said.