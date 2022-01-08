US: Texas mother held after she locks COVID-19 positive son in car trunk to prevent exposure

Texas: A mother has been charged after her 13-year-old son was found in the trunk of her car at a Cy-Fair ISD drive-thru COVID testing site, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Sarah Beam has been charged with endangering a child. Cy-Fair ISD Police Department said a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

According to click2houston.com, Beam told authorities that she locked her 13-year-old son inside the trunk as he had contracted Covid-19 before and she did not want to get infected by him. She was taking her son for another test to confirm the result.

In a statement, Cy-Fair ISD Police Department said: "CFPD was alerted that a child was in the trunk of a car at a drive-thru Covid-19 testing site earlier this week."

"Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, resulting in a warrant for arrest. Thankfully, the child was not harmed," the statement added.

