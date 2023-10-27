US Strikes Iran-Linked Sites In Syria In Retaliation For Attacks On American Troops

Washington: The U.S. military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said, in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issues statement on US military strikes in Eastern Syria



"Today, US military forces conducted self-defense strikes on two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups. These… pic.twitter.com/DukjUOytCO — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

The U.S. strikes reflect the Biden administration's determination to maintain a delicate balance.

BREAKING: The US military has carried out MULTIPLE AIRSTRIKES on two locations in eastern Syria. pic.twitter.com/AxZbBvlrQq — Mohamed Qarni 🇸🇴 (@MQarniii) October 27, 2023

The U.S. wants to hit Iranian-backed groups suspected of targeting the U.S. as strongly as possible to deter future aggression, possibly fueled by Israel's war against Hamas, while also working to avoid inflaming the region and provoking a wider conflict.

BREAKING: The U.S. launched airstrikes against two Iranian-linked locations in Syria, the Pentagon said. The strikes followed drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that started last week. https://t.co/7nbs6jFIQD — The Associated Press (@AP) October 27, 2023

According to the Pentagon, there have been at least 12 attacks on U.S. bases and personnel in Iraq and four in Syria since October 17.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said 21 U.S. personnel were injured in two of those assaults that used drones to target al-Asad Airbase in Iraq and al-Tanf Garrison in Syria.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)