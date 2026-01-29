US State Department Issues Level 3 Travel Warning For Pakistan Amid Security Concerns | Representative Image

Washington DC: The United States State Department has urged its citizens to reconsider travel to Pakistan, citing security concerns, including crime, civil unrest, terrorism and the risk of kidnapping, the Dawn reported on Thursday.

According to an updated travel advisory issued on January 26, Pakistan has been placed under "Level 3: Reconsider Travel", indicating a high risk to travellers. The Dawn reported that the advisory warns that terrorist attacks may occur without warning and that common targets include transportation hubs, hotels, markets, shopping malls, military and security installations, airports, trains, schools, hospitals, places of worship, tourist locations and government buildings.

The advisory further states that certain regions, including parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have been designated "Level 4: Do Not Travel areas", which is the highest warning level issued by the State Department.

US citizens have been advised not to travel to Level 4 areas "for any reason", with the department warning that assassination and kidnapping attempts are common in these regions. The warning applies to all US citizens, including those of Pakistani origin.

The State Department also cautioned that local laws in Pakistan prohibit demonstrations without a permit, noting that "US citizens have been detained for participating" in such activities.

A Level 3 advisory signals "serious risks to safety", urging travellers to reconsider their plans, while Level 4 discourages all travel.

