 China Executes 11 Members Of Myanmar's Ming Family For Running Scam Mafia In Laukkaing Town
China executed 11 members of the Ming family for running large-scale scam centres and gambling operations in Myanmar’s Laukkaing town. Convicted of crimes including fraud, illegal detention and homicide, they allegedly trafficked and trapped thousands of Chinese workers. Authorities said the family amassed over 10 billion yuan, while at least 14 Chinese citizens died in the scams.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Beijing: China executed 11 members of a family that allegedly ran scam centres in Myanmar, reported local media. Last year in September, a court in Zhejiang province sentenced the Ming family members for several crimes, including homicides, illegal detention, operating gambling dens and fraud, reported Chinese state media CCTV.

Notably, the Ming family was among several clans that ran Myanmar's town of Laukkaing, which was reportedly transformed into a hub of casinos and red-light areas from a backward region of the country. The town is located close to the China border.

In 2023, the Ming family's empire crashed after several of its members were detained by ethnic militias that took control of the town. They were later handed over to China.

It was alleged that thousands of Chinese workers were trapped in scams operated by the Ming family for years. These Chinese workers were also trafficked into these compounds and were forced to scam other people overseas, reported BBC.

Last year, a small-time Chinese actor became the victim of a scam operated by the Ming family. He had reportedly flown to Thailand in connection with an acting assignment. However, he was trapped and taken to a scam centre in Myanmar.

The Ming family had managed to accumulate over 10bn yuan (USD 1.4 bn) between 2015 and 2023 with its scam operations and gambling dens, reported BBC, citing China's highest court. The accused's appeal was rejected by the court in November last year.

As per the court, at least 14 Chinese citizens died in the scams operated by the accused.

