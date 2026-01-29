 South Africa Tragedy: 11 Killed In Minibus–Truck Collision, 2nd Accident In A Week - VIDEO
At least 11 people, including a school student, were killed after a minibus taxi collided head-on with a truck in South Africa during morning rush hour. The crash reportedly occurred after the truck made a U-turn. Several others were critically injured, with emergency services saying most victims died at the scene. Police have launched an investigation.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
11 Killed In Minibus–Truck Collision | X/@4Inside_Edge

A tragic incident has come to light from South Africa, where at least 11 people, including a school student, were killed after a minibus and a truck collided on Thursday.

The collision took place at around 7 am, a peak hour for morning commuters. Reportedly, the truck driver made a U-turn, resulting in a head-on collision. Eleven people died, and several others were critically injured, including the driver of the minibus, who was trapped in the wreckage.

Emergency services personnel said that most of those killed died at the scene. Visuals from the crash site have surfaced.

Reportedly, the minibus was attempting to overtake vehicles parked along the road when it rammed head-on into an oncoming truck.

Police said an investigation has been launched into the crash and that the truck driver will be questioned as part of the probe.

The fatal accident occurred just over a week after a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a truck killed 14 schoolchildren in the country.

Minibus taxis are the preferred mode of public transport for most people in South Africa to travel to and from work, with estimates suggesting they are used by approximately 70% of commuters.

According to the BBC, 11,418 people died in road crashes in 2025, which is about 6% lower than in 2024 but still equivalent to an average of 31 deaths every day.

