US starts troop pullout, seeks end to Afghan leaders' feud

The United States began withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, the US military said Tuesday, taking a step forward on its peace deal with the Taliban while also praising Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's promise to start releasing Taliban prisoners after he had delayed for over a week.

The US-Taliban deal signed on February 29 was touted as Washington's effort to end 18 years of war in Afghanistan.

The next crucial step was to be intra-Afghan talks in which all factions including the Taliban would negotiate a road map for their country's future.

But Ghani and his main political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, were each sworn in as president in separate ceremonies on Monday.

The disarray on the Afghan government side is indicative of the uphill task facing Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad as he tries to get Afghanistan's bickering leadership to come together.

In an early Tuesday tweet, Khalilzad said he hoped the two leaders can "come to an agreement on an inclusive and broadly accepted government. We will continue to assist." US military spokesman in Afghanistan Sonny Leggett said in a statement Tuesday that the military had begun its "conditions-based reduction of forces to 8,600 over 135 days." Currently, the US has about 13,000 soldiers in Afghanistan - 8,000 of whom are involved in training and advising Afghanistan's National Security Forces, while about 5,000 are involved in anti-terror operations and militarily supporting the Afghan army when they are requested.

China backs Ghani

China on Tuesday congratulated Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on his re-election and called on all parties to accelerate the reconstruction and peace process in the war-torn country. Asked about the separate swearing-in ceremonies of Ghani and Abdullah, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing here that China congratulated Ghani's re-election, in a clear backing of the incumbent president from Beijing.