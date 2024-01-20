US Shocker: Woman Murdered By Son, Dog Thrown To Death From 11-Storey Apartment In Brooklyn; Probe Launched

Representative Image

New York City, January 20: In a horrific incident that took place in Brooklyn city of the US, a mother was stabbed to death allegedly by her son at their 11-storey apartment. The stabbing occurred at a building at 1500 Hornell Loop on Friday, January 19. A dog was also thrown from the 11-storey apartment. It was not immediately known if the dog's death was linked to the fatal stabbing.

According to a report of the US-based media outlet, a 911 call was received after 7 pm. When the police officers arrived at the apartment, they found a 56-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man with multiple stabbing wounds. There were wound in their torsos, said the report quoting sources. While the woman was declared dead at the spot, the injured man was rushed to Brookdale Hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

Dog Thrown To Death From 11-Storey Apartment

The law enforcement officers also found a dead dog near the building' entrance. It is suspected that the dog was thrown to death from the 11-storey apartment. Visuals from the spot showed a tan-coloured dog lying dead on the snow. Later, the body was covered with a blue trap.

The cops suspect a dispute between the woman and her son may have resulted in the fatal stabbing. They are gathering more information and checking if the dog's death is also connected to the stabbing. The victim's identity has not been revealed yet. The cops are conducing further investigation. No arrest has been made so far in the case.