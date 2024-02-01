 US Shocker: Indian Student Found Dead In Cincinnati, Third Within A Week
The cause of death remains unidentified. This marks the third death of an Indian student in the US within a week.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Another Indian student has been discovered dead in Cincinnati, United States. The cause of death remains unidentified. This marks the third death of an Indian student in the US within a week.

In a recent incident last month, 25-year-old Vivek Saini was fatally assaulted by a homeless individual in a store. Saini, who had recently finished his MBA in the US, was killed by Julian Faulkner, a homeless drug addict whom Saini had been assisting for a couple of days prior to the tragic incident.

In the past week, another Indian student, Neel Acharya, studying at Purdue University in the state of Indiana, was discovered deceased in the United States. Acharya, enrolled as a double major in computer science and data science at the John Martinson Honors College of Purdue University, was reported missing on social media last Sunday.

