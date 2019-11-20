US Senate unanimously passes Bill supporting Hong Kong protesters

Washington: The US Senate unanimously adopted legislation Tuesday supporting "human rights and democracy" in Hong Kong and threatening to revoke its special status granted by Washington, signalling anger with Beijing about a crackdown on protests in the Chinese territory.

The lawmakers also approved a measure that would ban the sale of tear gas, rubber bullets and other equipment that has been used by security forces to suppress the protests that have rocked Hong Kong for months. China had expressed its "strong indignation" last month when the US House of Representatives passed a similar measure.