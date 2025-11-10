US Senate Passes Federal Funding Bill, Paves Way To End Longest Government Shutdown In History | X

Washington: The United States Senate has passed a federal funding bill aimed at ending the country’s longest-ever government shutdown, which entered its 41st day on Sunday, November 9.

The measure, backed by President Donald Trump and the Republicans, received 60 votes in favour and 40 against, clearing the first major hurdle toward reopening the government.

🚨 Senate passes deal paving way to end the 40-day shutdown



Hit 60 votes to break a filibuster; Sen. John Cornyn cast the decisive vote for a bipartisan CR. Funds govt through Jan 30, restores SNAP through FY2026, and sets a December vote on ACA subsidies.

House action still… https://t.co/O8HbK3yJ9e pic.twitter.com/eU06XGwd2V — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) November 10, 2025

Senate Clears First Major Obstacle

After nearly two hours of voting, the bill secured the minimum 60 votes required for passage, with eight Democrats breaking ranks to support the Republican-backed measure. Texas Senator John Cornyn cast the final vote in favour of the legislation, which would fund several key sectors of the federal government, including food aid, veterans’ programmes, and the legislative branch.

The bill extends funding until January 2026 and includes provisions to reinstate laid-off federal employees, compensate states that used their own funds to keep federal services running, and schedule a separate vote on healthcare subsidies by December, according to reports cited by the Associated Press.

House Vote Awaits Before Trump’s Approval

With the Senate’s approval secured, the bill will now move to the House of Representatives for consideration. Once passed by the House, it will be sent to the President for his signature, formally ending the 41-day shutdown that has paralysed several federal departments and disrupted public services.

Despite internal divisions, a group of moderate Democrats agreed to proceed without securing a guaranteed healthcare subsidy extension, a decision that has drawn criticism from within their party.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has stated that he would not back the agreement, although sufficient Democratic support has already ensured its passage in the upper chamber.