US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Dismisses Iran's Strait Of Hormuz Toll Threat, Says It Cannot Be Enforced | Videos

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio | X

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed any suggestion of Iran imposing fees or restrictions on vessels transiting through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, calling such proposals impractical and unworkable.

Speaking about concerns over maritime traffic in the region, Rubio said any attempt to create a tolling mechanism for ships would be impossible to enforce. He argued that unlike a road toll, there is no practical way to compel vessels to pay without escalating tensions and disrupting global shipping.

"If ships are moving as they should be moving, then that's what we're going to judge and that's what we're going to react to," Rubio said. He added that the United States would focus on actual developments in the waterway rather than statements made during press conferences.

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The secretary warned that any effort to threaten commercial vessels or obstruct maritime movement would be viewed as a violation of existing understandings and could trigger a response from Washington.

Rubio stressed that the US would evaluate Iran's intentions based on its actions rather than its rhetoric. "We're not going to find out because of what they say. We're going to find out because of what they do," he said.

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Addressing a question about Iran's leadership, Rubio reiterated his long-standing criticism of the country's political system, describing it as one led by radical clerics. However, he acknowledged that the United States must manage the geopolitical realities of the region and remains willing to assess whether Tehran's approach toward Washington and its neighbours has changed.

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He said President Donald Trump wants to explore whether Iran is prepared to adopt a different course in its regional and international relations. While expressing skepticism, Rubio said the administration is prepared to give diplomacy an opportunity, provided Iran's actions demonstrate a genuine shift in behaviour.

The remarks come amid continued international scrutiny of security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy corridor through which a significant portion of the world's oil and gas supplies pass.