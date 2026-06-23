VIDEO: Gianni Infantino Reveals US President Donald Trump Will Present Trophy At FIFA World Cup 2026 Final | X @WhiteHouse

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has revealed that he will watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final alongside US President Donald Trump. He also confirmed that both of them will present the World Cup trophy to the winning team after the final.

Speaking during an interaction, Infantino said, "We're going to be together with the President enjoying the World Cup final and handing the trophy to the winner together."

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The video of the FIFA President revealing that Donald Trump will be present at the stadium for atleast one match and that will be the final has quickly went viral on social media.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Set to Be Historic

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is the biggest edition of the tournament with 48 teams taking part for the first time. The competition is being hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, 2026, where the new world champions will be crowned.

Donald Trump Expected at the Final

With the United States serving as one of the host nations, President Donald Trump is expected to attend the major World Cup event. Infantino's comments have now confirmed that Trump will be present for the final and will join the FIFA President during the trophy presentation ceremony.

World Cup Enters Crucial Stage

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage is currently under way with several top teams battling for places in the knockout rounds.

As excitement continues to build, the final is expected to attract millions of viewers from around the world, making it one of the biggest sporting events of the year.