German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Gifts US President Donald Trump '47' Jersey On His 80th Birthday At G7 Summit Amid FIFA World Cup 2026 | VIDEO

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Gifts US President Donald Trump '47' Jersey On His 80th Birthday | X

At the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains in France, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gave US President Donald Trump a special German national football team jersey with the name 'Trump' and the number '47' on the back. The number refers to Trump's position as the 47th President of the United States. The incident occurred after the German National Football team crushed Curacao 7-1 in their opening game in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The gift was presented in front of other world leaders before a meeting focused on the war in Ukraine. Trump briefly held up the jersey for photographers before placing it on the table beside him.

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According to Merz, the gift was also a belated birthday present for Trump. In a social media post, the German leader wrote, "After all, we're on the same team." The videos from the G7 Summit is being widely shared on social media and the internet users are praising the German Chancellor for his warm gesture.

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Why Is the Jersey Getting Attention?

Supporters of Trump have highlighted the moment as a sign of respect from a major European leader. The jersey presentation came during a high-profile international summit attended by leaders from the G7 nations.

Some internet users have linked the gesture to earlier disagreements between Merz and Trump. Merz had previously made comments emphasising European independence and had criticised some aspects of US policy under Trump. However, since becoming Germany's Chancellor, he has also stressed the importance of maintaining strong relations with the United States.

Are Claims That Merz Is 'Desperate' Proven?

There is no direct evidence that Merz gave the jersey because he was "desperate" or afraid of being on Trump's bad side. That is an opinion or political interpretation. What is confirmed is that Merz publicly presented Trump with the personalised jersey and described the gesture positively.

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The gift appears to be part of a broader effort by Germany and the United States to maintain good diplomatic relations while discussing major issues such as Ukraine, trade, security and international cooperation. Merz has previously given Trump other personalised gifts, including a copy of Trump's grandfather's German birth certificate.