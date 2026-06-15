VIDEO: Trump Makes Grand UFC Freedom 250 Entrance With Dana White On 80th Birthday

US President Donald Trump made a dramatic entrance alongside UFC CEO Dana White at the White House on Sunday, officially opening UFC Freedom 250 as he celebrated his 80th birthday. With the traditional presidential anthem, "Hail to the Chief," announcing his arrival, Trump walked onto the South Lawn accompanied by White, a longtime ally and one of the most influential figures in mixed martial arts.

The crowd responded with chants of "USA, USA," adding to the atmosphere at what organizers billed as a landmark event for the UFC.

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The event marked a historic moment as the White House hosted UFC Freedom 250, bringing one of the world's biggest combat sports promotions to the presidential residence. The fight card was delayed by approximately an hour due to weather conditions. Several prominent political figures attended the showcase, including Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

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The action inside the Octagon began with a featherweight clash between Diego Lopes and Steve Garcia, the first bout of UFC Freedom 250. The fight took place beneath "The Claw," UFC's signature production structure that towers more than 90 feet (27 meters) above the arena. The four-sided steel framework is equipped with massive screens, lighting rigs, speakers and extensive wiring, allowing spectators throughout the venue to follow the action inside the cage.

UFC Freedom 250 featured a seven-fight card comprising exclusively men's bouts, with the event organized to coincide with President Donald Trump's 80th birthday and the upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence. The promotion branded the showcase as a celebration of both milestones, bringing mixed martial arts to the White House grounds in a first-of-its-kind event.