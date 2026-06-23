'Donald Trump Avenue' Unveiled In Hyderabad As Telangana Celebrates 250 Years Of US Independence | X @IPRTelangana

As part of the Freedom 250 celebrations marking 250 years of the independence of the United States, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, along with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams, unveiled a plaque on June 23 naming the avenue adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad as "Donald Trump Avenue."

The event was held as part of commemorative activities celebrating the enduring friendship and growing partnership between India and the United States.

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Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the strong ties between Telangana and the United States and underscored the state's expanding engagement with the US across key sectors. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Telangana, has strengthened cooperation with the United States in areas including technology, investments, innovation, higher education, clean energy and cultural exchange.

Bhatti Vikramarka said the Freedom 250 celebrations reflected the shared values of democracy, progress and cooperation that continue to strengthen relations between the people of Telangana and the United States. He noted that the growing partnership has created opportunities for collaboration in economic development, education and innovation.

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Expressing optimism about the future of India-US relations, he said strong people-to-people connections and expanding economic and educational ties would further deepen the partnership in the years to come.

The naming of Donald Trump Avenue near the US Consulate formed a symbolic part of the Freedom 250 celebrations, highlighting the significance of the longstanding relationship between the two democracies and their commitment to continued cooperation.