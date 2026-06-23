Iran Agrees To Extensive Nuclear Inspections, US President Donald Trump Hails Major Breakthrough

US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump on June 23 announced that Iran has agreed to "the highest level" of nuclear inspections for the foreseeable future, describing the move as a major breakthrough in ongoing negotiations between the two countries.

In a post on his official Truth Social account, Trump said Iran had "fully and completely agreed" to extensive nuclear inspections, despite what he described as "protestations and false statements to the contrary" and efforts by sections of the media to downplay the achievement.

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"Based on this and other major concessions being made by Iran, I have agreed to allow the Hormuz Strait to remain OPEN, with no further Naval Blockade," Trump wrote. He added that US naval assets would remain in position and could reinstate the blockade if necessary, although he considered such a scenario unlikely.

The POTUS asserted that the inspections would ensure what he termed "Nuclear Honesty" and indicated that continued negotiations were contingent upon Iran's acceptance of the monitoring measures.

He also announced that funds and sanctions-related relief being released by the US Treasury would be placed in an escrow arrangement controlled by the United States. According to him, the money would be used exclusively to purchase food and medical supplies from the United States for Iran.

The supplies would include agricultural commodities such as corn, wheat and soybeans sourced from American farmers, he said. Trump described the situation in Iran as a humanitarian crisis and argued that immediate assistance was necessary.

"These are things that are desperately needed by Iran. This is a humanitarian crisis, and I feel it is necessary to help, NOW, before it is too late," he wrote.

Trump concluded his statement by expressing optimism about the ongoing diplomatic engagement, saying, "Talks are going well."