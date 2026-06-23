US President Donald Trump Signs Quantum Tech Executive Orders Flanked By Google & IBM Leaders To Cement Lead In The Race: Here's What It Means

X/ The White House

US President Donald Trump signed two executive orders aimed at accelerating American leadership in quantum technology. Officials say these orders could reshape computing, cybersecurity, drug discovery and national security in the years ahead. "We're already the leader by a lot and we're going to be now the leader by a lot more," Trump said while signing the orders, calling them a big step forward for US leadership. Trump signed the latest orders at the White House surrounded by industry figures, including the president of Google and the CEO of IBM.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What the orders actually do?

The first order, titled 'Ushering in the Next Frontier of Quantum Innovation,' establishes the Quantum Computer for Application Development and Discovery Science (QC-ADDS) initiative. Under this directive, the Department of Energy must identify technical requirements for an advanced quantum computer within 90 days and work toward deploying at least one such system at a federal research facility. White House Office of Science and Technology Policy director Michael Kratsios said officials believe a functioning machine could be built by 2028.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The order also directs a comprehensive federal strategy covering quantum sensing, networking, supply chains and international coordination, tied together under one policy framework linked to economic and security priorities. It gives the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology 180 days to update the National Quantum Strategy, in coordination with the secretaries of War, Commerce and Energy, the Director of National Intelligence and the National Science Foundation, with agencies then required to align their own programmes within 30 days of that update.

The second order focuses on cybersecurity, setting a goal of migrating key government computing systems to post-quantum cryptography by 2030 or 2031 to guard against quantum-fuelled cyberattacks.

Why this matters: the 'Q-Day' risk

Quantum computers use the laws of quantum physics to process information in ways that can solve certain complex problems far faster than even today's supercomputers. That power cuts both ways, it could unlock breakthroughs in manufacturing, drug discovery, energy and agriculture, but it could also eventually break the encryption that currently secures financial networks, government infrastructure and digital communications, a hypothetical tipping point researchers call 'Q-Day.' There is no firm Q-Day deadline, but many experts place the risk in the 2030s.

The orders also have a counterintelligence dimension. The directive tasks the FBI and intelligence community with better protecting the nation's quantum research from foreign spying, reflecting expectations that adversaries like China will increasingly target sensitive US quantum research. As one expert told Nextgov/FCW, quantum is exactly the kind of target foreign intelligence services prioritize, since the talent pool is concentrated in a handful of universities and companies, sitting at the intersection of fundamental research and national security.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The economic and geopolitical stakes

The administration's push comes as global competition in quantum technology intensifies. Consulting firm McKinsey has identified automotive, chemicals, financial services and life sciences as the industries likely to see the earliest economic impact from quantum computing, estimating the technology could add a combined $1.3 trillion in value by 2035.

The orders build on groundwork laid during Trump's first term. They follow the 2018 National Quantum Initiative Act, which Trump signed in his first term and which helped organise federal quantum research across agencies. The Commerce Department had separately announced last month that it would take $2 billion in equity stakes across nine quantum-computing companies, including a new IBM venture.