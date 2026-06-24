Trump Says Iran Imposing No Charges On Strait Of Hormuz Shipping, Denies Fund Transfers

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Iran has informed the United States that it is not seeking any tolls, insurance fees or other charges from ships passing through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, dismissing reports suggesting otherwise.

In a post on his official Truth Social account, Trump stated that Iran had communicated that there were “no tolls, no insurance costs, and no other charges of any kind” being sought or received from vessels transiting the waterway. He described reports claiming otherwise as “Fake News” and warned that negotiations would end immediately if the information provided by Iran proved to be false.

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The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, handles a significant share of global oil and gas shipments. Any disruption or additional costs imposed on shipping through the strait can have major implications for international trade and energy markets.

Trump also denied reports that the United States had transferred money to Iran or released Iranian funds directly to the country. According to the president, no money has been given to Iran, nor has any of Iran's controlled funds been released to its government.

However, Trump said the United States plans to release some Iranian funds that remain under American control for the purchase of agricultural products from US farmers and ranchers. He said the funds would be used to buy essential food commodities, including corn, wheat and soybeans, which would then be supplied to Iran.

"Food is desperately needed in Iran, and we will be purchasing it for them exclusively from the United States," Trump said in the post.

The remarks come amid ongoing diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran, with tensions and negotiations continuing over a range of economic and security issues.