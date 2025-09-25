US Says President Donald Trump's 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan Could Deliver 'Breakthrough Within Days' - What Is It? | File Photo

Washington DC: The United States expressed confidence that President Donald Trump’s 21-point peace plan for Gaza and the wider Middle East could yield a breakthrough “within days”.

The proposal was unveiled to leaders of several Muslim-majority countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, September 24, even as Israeli forces pressed their offensive into Gaza City.

HISTORIC: Trump Proposes U.S. Takeover of Gaza🔥

~ Donald Trump has suggested REMOVING all Arabs PERMANENTLY from Gaza, a move that could reshape the Middle East forever.



Was this why Bibi Netanyahu accepted the ceasefire deal in January? 🎯



pic.twitter.com/6KYc3VfkxJ — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) February 5, 2025

What Does the Trump Peace Plan Propose?

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said the framework addressed concerns raised by Israel and neighbouring states. “We presented what we call the Trump 21-point plan for peace in the Mideast and Gaza. I think it addresses Israeli concerns and, as well, the concerns of all the neighbours in the region,” Witkoff said at a New York conference. He added that he was “hopeful, even confident” that a resolution was imminent.

- Key aspects of the plan, according to officials, include:

- Addressing the release of hostages held by Hamas

- Providing security guarantees to Israel

- Offering regional assurances to Arab states

- Initiating economic recovery measures for Palestinians

- Setting a roadmap for political negotiations

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, addressing Gulf Cooperation Council officials, described the effort as “very important work” and said Washington hoped to achieve progress swiftly.

President Trump also met leaders from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan in New York to discuss the nearly two-year-long war, which has killed more than 65,000 people in Gaza since October 2023, most of them civilians. He is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Monday.

Escalation in Gaza City

The diplomatic optimism came as Israeli forces advanced deeper into Gaza City. Medics reported at least 50 deaths on Wednesday alone, including families sheltering near a market.

The Israeli military claimed its strike targeted two Hamas militants and that it sought to limit civilian casualties. Hamas’ armed wing has warned that any further Israeli operations in the city could endanger the remaining hostages, of whom 48 are still in captivity, with 20 believed to be alive.

Despite calls from multiple capitals to scale back the assault, Israeli operations intensified in Gaza’s most densely populated areas. Over a million people remain trapped inside the city, many displaced from the north and living without adequate shelter, food or medicine.