 US Says President Donald Trump's 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan Could Deliver 'Breakthrough Within Days' - What Is It?
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS Says President Donald Trump's 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan Could Deliver 'Breakthrough Within Days' - What Is It?

US Says President Donald Trump's 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan Could Deliver 'Breakthrough Within Days' - What Is It?

President Trump also met leaders from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan in New York to discuss the nearly two-year-long war, which has killed more than 65,000 people in Gaza since October 2023, most of them civilians.

AditiUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
US Says President Donald Trump's 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan Could Deliver 'Breakthrough Within Days' - What Is It? | File Photo

Washington DC: The United States expressed confidence that President Donald Trump’s 21-point peace plan for Gaza and the wider Middle East could yield a breakthrough “within days”.

The proposal was unveiled to leaders of several Muslim-majority countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, September 24, even as Israeli forces pressed their offensive into Gaza City.

What Does the Trump Peace Plan Propose?

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said the framework addressed concerns raised by Israel and neighbouring states. “We presented what we call the Trump 21-point plan for peace in the Mideast and Gaza. I think it addresses Israeli concerns and, as well, the concerns of all the neighbours in the region,” Witkoff said at a New York conference. He added that he was “hopeful, even confident” that a resolution was imminent.

FPJ Shorts
US Says President Donald Trump's 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan Could Deliver 'Breakthrough Within Days' - What Is It?
US Says President Donald Trump's 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan Could Deliver 'Breakthrough Within Days' - What Is It?
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Minister Sanjay Shirsat Orders Immediate Panchnamas For Rain-Hit Farmers
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Minister Sanjay Shirsat Orders Immediate Panchnamas For Rain-Hit Farmers
'Mumbai Indians Ke Kiye Consider Karo': Sunil Gavaskar Reveals Making Hilarious Request To Hardik Pandya After IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Game; Video
'Mumbai Indians Ke Kiye Consider Karo': Sunil Gavaskar Reveals Making Hilarious Request To Hardik Pandya After IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Game; Video
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Survives Gun Attack As Pistol Fails, Stabbed By Assailants At Bajajnagar Chowk - VIDEO
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Survives Gun Attack As Pistol Fails, Stabbed By Assailants At Bajajnagar Chowk - VIDEO

- Key aspects of the plan, according to officials, include:

- Addressing the release of hostages held by Hamas

- Providing security guarantees to Israel

- Offering regional assurances to Arab states

- Initiating economic recovery measures for Palestinians

- Setting a roadmap for political negotiations

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, addressing Gulf Cooperation Council officials, described the effort as “very important work” and said Washington hoped to achieve progress swiftly.

President Trump also met leaders from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan in New York to discuss the nearly two-year-long war, which has killed more than 65,000 people in Gaza since October 2023, most of them civilians. He is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Monday.

Escalation in Gaza City

The diplomatic optimism came as Israeli forces advanced deeper into Gaza City. Medics reported at least 50 deaths on Wednesday alone, including families sheltering near a market.

The Israeli military claimed its strike targeted two Hamas militants and that it sought to limit civilian casualties. Hamas’ armed wing has warned that any further Israeli operations in the city could endanger the remaining hostages, of whom 48 are still in captivity, with 20 believed to be alive.

Despite calls from multiple capitals to scale back the assault, Israeli operations intensified in Gaza’s most densely populated areas. Over a million people remain trapped inside the city, many displaced from the north and living without adequate shelter, food or medicine.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Says President Donald Trump's 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan Could Deliver 'Breakthrough Within Days' -...

US Says President Donald Trump's 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan Could Deliver 'Breakthrough Within Days' -...

San Ramon Smash-And-Grab: 20 Men Armed With Guns, Hammers Ransack Jewellers, Store To Reopen After...

San Ramon Smash-And-Grab: 20 Men Armed With Guns, Hammers Ransack Jewellers, Store To Reopen After...

Handler Ryan Easley Fatally 'Mauled' By Tiger In Oklahoma; PETA Blames 'Abuse & Captivity' Of Wild...

Handler Ryan Easley Fatally 'Mauled' By Tiger In Oklahoma; PETA Blames 'Abuse & Captivity' Of Wild...

Bangladesh Interim Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus Holds Talks With Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif At UNGA

Bangladesh Interim Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus Holds Talks With Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif At UNGA

VIDEO: Donald Trump Replaces Joe Biden's Portrait With 'Autopen' At White House's Presidential Walk...

VIDEO: Donald Trump Replaces Joe Biden's Portrait With 'Autopen' At White House's Presidential Walk...