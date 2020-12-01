US Presidential Elections: Arizona, Wisconsin certify Joe Biden as winner

Two battleground states of Arizona and Wisconsin on Monday formally certified Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as the winner.

Incumbent Donald Trump had won both the states in 2016.

In Wisconsin, Biden won by 20,700 votes against Trump, who has refused to concede the election results so far. He alleges that there were massive voters' fraud and electoral malpractice.

Certifying the result, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said, "Today, I carried out my duty to certify the November 3rd election, and as required by state and federal law, I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris." The formal certification from Wisconsin came a day after the state completed the recounting of votes in two of its counties as requested by Trump.

Earlier in the day, Arizona, which traditionally has been a Republican stronghold, also certified Biden as the winner with more than 10,000 votes.