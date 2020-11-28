Trump pays $3M for a recount in Wisconsin, result shoots up Biden's vote count

US President Donald Trump was left red-faced on Saturday after a recount ordered by him in Wisconsin's largest county only resulted in President-elect Joe Biden gaining more votes instead. The Trump campaign was reported to have paid $3 million for the two recounts in Wisconsin.

Trump ordered a recount of the votes polled in for the US Presidential Election in two of Wisconsin's most populous and Democratic-leaning counties — Milwaukee County and Dane County.

Milwaukee County finished up its recounting process on Saturday, resulting in Biden gaining 132 votes, out of the nearly 4,60,000 votes that were cast. Dane County is expected to complete its recount on Sunday.

According to a Reuters report, Joe Biden had a net gain of 257 votes compared to Trump's 125.

Trump had originally lost Wisconsin to Biden by more than 20,000 votes.

"The recount demonstrates what we already know: that elections in Milwaukee County are fair, transparent, accurate and secure," the report quotes Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson as saying.

It is still possible for the Trump campaign to raise a legal challenge to the overall result in Wisconsin before the state certifies its presidential result on Tuesday, but time is running short.

The President, for his part, did not seem any closer to be willing to accept the results. He instead smelled election fraud, sang the same sorry tale of 'rigged polls' and blamed the 'most important swing states' which Biden won as "politically corrupt".

Trump also lashed out at a reporter and called him "lightweight" after the latter questioned the President over the November 3 election outcome which has projected Democrat Joe Biden as the winner.

So far, Biden has won 80,218,808 popular votes to date, compared to Trump`s 73,947,962, according to The Cook Political Report, an influential analytical site focused on US presidential, congressional and gubernatorial elections.

US media have projected that Biden has won 306 electoral votes, surpassing the 270-vote threshold for clinching the presidency.

Biden has declared victory and announced the first tranche of his Cabinet nominees, including national security and foreign policy officials.

The General Services Administration has initiated Biden`s formal transition into the White House, but Trump, despite having directed his administration to facilitate the process, has vowed to continue the legal fight to challenge the election results.