US Presidential Election 2024: With One Day To Go, Opinion Polls Predict Close Fight

Former US President Donald Trump (L) & US Vice President Kamala Harris (R) | File Pics

Washington: The stage is set for one of the most controversial and the tightest ever race in recent history on Tuesday as Republican Party nominee Donald Trump and Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris clash in what has been dubbed as the ‘battle of all battles! In the last lap, polls show Harris has a slender lead in Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, while Trump leads in Arizona. The polls show them locked-in photo finish in Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. However, the results in all seven states are within the margin of sampling error, meaning neither candidate has a definitive lead in any of them, reports the New York Times.

Projection Made By Trump About Himself

After hectic campaigning, Trump in recent months has projected himself as a strong man out to protect Americans. He loved throwing fireballs in the surcharged electioneering with his inflammatory comments, saying that he loved Hitler and would like to send a firing squad to take aim at Liz Cheney’s face, the popular Republican representative who is now in his rivals camp. He was dubbed a fascist, someone who would not hesitate to send Federal forces to arrest and jail his rivals and also overthrow the Constitution. He called his rival dumb and poked fun at her color. However, he did not distance himself from his comments or charges and wants to be seen as a bully — an image that has gone down well with the White voters. This has made Harris look weak, but she has emerged strong among women and young voters and on her plans for the economy.

In the final run, she has been able to establish a small lead in some of the swing states. She now holds a 47% lead, as against Trump’s 44% among likely voters in the final Iowa Poll before the election. The findings suggest a shift toward Harris compared with the previous Iowa Poll, in September, which found a narrow edge for Trump. In that poll, 47% of likely voters backed Trump to 43% for Harris.

The new poll finds women favour Harris over Trump, 56% to 36%, while men support Trump by a narrower margin, 52% to 38%. And independents in the state have flipped to support Harris, 46% to 39%; they had favoured Trump in Iowa Polls released earlier this year. The survey also suggests that older voters are firmly in Harris' camp. As of Saturday, more than 72 million votes had already been cast, according to a tracker maintained by the University of Florida, which said that more than half of all voters are expected to cast their ballots before election day.

Meanwhile, in a strong front-page editorial, the New York Times said: “You already know Donald Trump. He is unfit to lead. Watch him. Listen to those who know him best. He tried to subvert an election and remains a threat to democracy. He helped overturn Roe, with terrible consequences. Mr. Trump's corruption and lawlessness go beyond elections: It's his whole ethos. He lies without limit. If he’s reelected, the G.O.P. won't restrain him. Mr. Trump will use the government to go after opponents. He will pursue a cruel policy of mass deportations. He will wreak havoc on the poor, the middle class, and employers. Another Trump term will damage the climate, shatter alliances, and strengthen autocrats. Americans should demand better. Vote.”