'Kamala And Joe Have Ignored Hindus’: Donald Trump Rakes Up US Response To Minority Attacks In Bangladesh In Diwali Message Ahead Of Elections

With the November 5 presidential election approaching, former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump condemned the violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh in a Diwali message on Thursday on X. Trump also criticised Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden, accusing them of neglecting global Hindu concerns.

“I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in chaos,” Trump posted, referring to recent unrest in Bangladesh. In July and August, anti-government protests led to the targeting of Hindu-owned businesses, forcing Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India.

I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos.



It would have never happened on my watch. Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2024

In his Diwali post, Trump highlighted Harris and Biden’s alleged inaction, stating, "Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America." He linked their administration to crises from Israel to Ukraine and the US southern border, emphasizing his goal to "Make America Strong Again and bring back peace through strength."

Trump also underscored his support for Hindu Americans, saying, “We will protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religious agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom.” Promising to strengthen US-India ties, he added that his administration would prioritize America’s “great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi.”

The former president ended with Diwali greetings, writing, "Happy Diwali to all. I hope the festival of lights leads to the victory of good over evil!"

High-stakes US election

As the US heads into a high-stakes presidential election on November 5, both candidates are ramping up efforts to win over key demographics, with early voting already underway in several states.

Polls suggest a close race between the two candidates, highlighting the importance of swing states and voter turnout among minority groups and independents.

Trump’s outreach to Hindu Americans reflects his strategic appeal to influential immigrant communities, a move mirrored in other demographics as each candidate seeks to shore up support. Biden’s campaign has focused on emphasising achievements in economic recovery, infrastructure, and climate action, while Trump has positioned himself as a force for "peace through strength," vowing to address both domestic and international security concerns.

Key issues dominating the campaign include the economy, immigration policy, healthcare, and foreign relations, especially with ongoing conflicts like those in Israel and Ukraine. For many voters, the results of this election could shape not only national policy but also the future of US alliances and leadership on the global stage.