 US Presidential Elections 2024: 'Everything Kamala Harris Says Is Lie, She Has No Vision, No Ideas,' Says Former President Donald Trump
He also claimed that if elected, Harris would open the border, allowing an influx of migrants, gangs, and criminals into the country. Addressing a rally, Trump said, "Everything Kamala says is a lie--she has no vision, no ideas, and no solutions. All she can say is, 'Donald Trump did this, Donald Trump did that.'"

Monday, November 04, 2024
article-image
US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) & Former US President Donald Trump (R) | X @KamalaHarris & @MarioNawfal

North Carolina [US]: Just days before the presidential election, former US President Donald Trump rallied in Kinston, North Carolina, and targeted Vice President Kamala Harris by saying that Harris "has no vision, no ideas, and no solutions," and that her only message is blaming him for various issues.

He added, "If she ever won, she would open the border on the first day. I don't know why, nobody knows why. If I win, the American People will be the rulers of this country again. Kamala has violated her oath, eradicated our sovereign border, and unleashed an army of gangs and criminal migrants from prisons and jails, insane asylums and mental institutions around the world."

Trump's speech emphasised his commitment to restoring the prosperity and security of the United States. He promised to cut taxes for workers and small businesses and eliminate taxes on tips, overtime, and social security for seniors. He also vowed to end the "migrant invasion" and restore America's sovereignty.

"The day I take the oath of office, the migrant invasion ends, and the restoration of our country begins. My plan will massively cut taxes for workers, and small businesses. There will be no taxes on tips, no tax on overtime, and for our seniors, no tax on social security," Trump said.

Donald Trump Steps Up His Criticism Of Harris' Handling Of The Country's Economy

Stepping up his criticism of Harris' handling of the country's economy, Trump said, "Kamala talks about fixing the economy. She is in the office. Why is she not doing now... Her plan will impose the largest tax hike in American history and raise taxes on the typical American family by more than USD 3,000 dollars a year."

The Republican candidate further said that he would work towards making the US wealthy and affordable again. "We will make America wealthy again, and we will make America affordable again... We are two days away from the best jobs, the biggest paychecks, and the brightest economic future the world has ever seen," Trump said.

He added, "This is all you need to know: Kamala broke it, I will fix it. America will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than ever before. This election is a choice between whether we will have four more years of incompetency and failure or whether we will gain the four greatest years of America in history. Four years of Kamala have delivered nothing but economic hell for American workers."

Hawan & Rituals Performed For The Victory Of Donald Trump

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, spiritual leader Mahamandelshwar Swami Vedmutinand Saraswati performed hawan and rituals for the victory of Trump in the upcoming US elections.

The US presidential elections are set to take place on November 5, with Vice President Kamala Harris going against former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Trump is aiming to make a comeback to the White House after his bitter exit last time, while Harris is aiming to create history by becoming the first woman president of the US.

A recent poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College showed Harris and Trump tied at 48 per cent in the popular vote. The two leaders remain tied even after three months of the most tumultuous months in the recent political history of the US.

