US Presidential Election 2020: Shops across US board up doors, windows as precaution against possible rioting

Several recent incidents, which includes violence during the anti-racism protests, have raised concern. Recently, Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden's campaign bus was trailed by a convoy of President Donald Trump's supporters flying their flags which sometimes surrounded the bus on the highways.

While, the FBI was looking into the incident in which Biden said they tried to run the bus off the road and it may have caused him to cancel some campaign stops. Trump brushed it off in a tweet, asserting "these patriots did nothing wrong".

Several Trump supporters on Sunday disrupted traffic on a bridge near the city as well as a highway in New Jersey. On October 25, a peaceful convoy of Jewish supporters of Trump was pelted with stones by Biden's supporters as they drove through New York City. Any of these incidents could spark clashes between supporters of either candidates.