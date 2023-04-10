US President Joe Biden plans to run in 2024 presidential election

US President Joe Biden | AP

Although he has not made an official announcement yet, Joe Biden, the President of the United States, has expressed his intentions to run as the Democratic candidate in the 2024 election.

"I plan on running ... but we're not prepared to announce it yet," Biden made the statement during an interview with NBC's Today show before the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Both 80-year-old Biden and US Vice-President Kamala Harris have announced their intention to run together.

NBC News, citing multiple anonymous sources, reported that key White House advisors are in the process of making final decisions regarding the launch of Mr. Biden's re-election campaign.

"The decision part is over, but he resents the pressure to have to announce what he's already decided," one of the sources told NBC.