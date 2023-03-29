'Israel is a sovereign country..': PM Netanyahu slams Biden on his remark over judicial reforms |

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded to comments made by U.S. President Joe Biden, urging Israel to abandon controversial judicial reforms that have sparked protests and political turmoil in the country. Netanyahu stated that Israel is a sovereign country that makes decisions based on the will of its people, rather than pressures from abroad, including from the United States, which he described as "the best of friends."

Biden expressed concern over the condition in Israel

Biden had expressed concern over the situation in Israel, warning that the country "cannot continue down this road" and calling for the reforms to be dropped. He stated that he hoped Netanyahu would work towards a genuine compromise, but he did not see an invitation to the White House in the near future.

Netanyahu has been accused of undermining Israeli democracy in an attempt to strengthen his own power, leading to months of unrest and criticism from Western allies. The controversial judiciary law that Biden called for to be dropped is seen as a significant factor in these accusations, prompting protests across the country.

The United States has long been a staunch ally of Israel, and the two countries have a strong relationship. However, tensions have arisen between the two countries in recent years over issues such as settlements in the West Bank and the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

About US' role in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The comments made by Biden are a reflection of the concerns that many Western allies have regarding the direction that Israel is taking under Netanyahu's leadership. The U.S. has traditionally played a key role in mediating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and maintaining stability in the region, but there are concerns that the current administration's policies may be detrimental to these efforts.

The situation in Israel is complex, and it remains to be seen how the country will respond to the calls for reform. However, it is clear that the comments made by Biden reflect a growing concern among Western allies regarding the direction that Israel is taking, and the pressure is mounting for the country to change course.